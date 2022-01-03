You should never ruin a good story with facts, so we won’t start with the super-fast on-board computer of the Tesla Model S, which should give you PS5-level performance. A game cyberpunk should not be a problem in any case. Anyway, you’re looking at the ‘fastest gaming PC’ in the world here. And indeed, we are not talking about the performance of the graphics cards.

The pranksters at Sega built a PC on the undercarriage of a radio controlled car to create the fastest gaming PC in the world. As far as we know, few other wheeled PCs can reach those speeds (like cargo in the back of a car, that doesn’t count, of course), so Sega is sure to set a record here. In any case, it gives a completely different meaning to the term ‘crashed computer’.

The ‘fastest gaming PC’ goes 100 km/h