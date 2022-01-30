It won’t be long before you can put your own car back into the crash barriers on the Nordschleife, so until then you’ll have to make do with the endless supply of videos on the internet. Below is one of the craziest crashes we’ve seen in ages. It is a somewhat older video of a BMW M3 (E46) taking it easy on a very slippery track, but apparently not calm enough.

The combination of its tires and the asphalt really offers too little grip to prevent a small touché. Experts in the comments blame the deviant racing line, and the fact that it puts on the brakes. We also dare to add a good portion of bad luck to the list. Fortunately, the car can continue on its own. The sticker on the door has nothing to do with us, by the way.

BMW M3 (E46) crashes at the Nürburgring Nordschleife