“Maybe just test whether it works,” it might have sounded in the German town of Henstedt-Ulzburg. There, an extinguishing system malfunctioned during maintenance work. The foam first filled the industrial estate and then the streets around it. The accidental foam party left people trapped in their vehicles.

According to a local police spokesperson, the foam piled up to about four meters. The foam explosion trapped two trucks and a car. The drivers could not get out and therefore had to wait until the fire brigade arrived. After an hour, firefighters managed to get the motorist and drivers out of the vehicles.

After this, the fire brigade had to extinguish the fire for another two hours to get rid of all the extinguishing foam. Which actually sounds crazy, putting out firefighting foam. Spraying the white mass made it liquid and made it easier to remove. The company that provided the foam must have a professional company come by to have the extinguishing system made.