Toto Wolff shows that you do well as a team boss of an F1 team. Not so long ago, Wolff was included in a list of sports billionaires. Wolff once bought a Mercedes 300 SL with part of that money. Even as the boss of McLaren Racing you are doing well financially. You can see that in Zak Brown’s impressive car collection.

Brown shares his collection with United Autosports boss Richard Dean. The multi-story garage transports you to a historic racer’s paradise. From Can-Am race cars to F1 and Indycar. And every car has its own story. There is also a kart from 1981 with which Ayrton Senna laid the foundation for his successful F1 career.

Something for everyone

In addition, Senna’s 1991 McLaren MP4/6 is also in Zak Brown’s car collection, but it is absent at the time of filming. We also spot Mario Andretti’s Lotus 79 in the background. Another F1 legend is Nigel Mansell’s Williams from 1987. The British driver then had to put up with teammate Piquet, but won the constructors’ championship convincingly.

Speaking of Mansell, after his championship year in F1 he moved to America in 1993. There he went racing in the Indycar. In that first year, Mansell also won the championship there. The Lola-Ford of the Newman-Haas team is also in Brown’s garage. What is striking is that the Indycar from then is suspiciously similar to this year’s Haas F1 car.

Fans of other motorsport classes can indulge themselves with the Ford Capri 3100 RS. And what about Dale Earnhardt’s NASCAR car from 1984. Daniel Ricciardo was still allowed to drive that Chevrolet at the Circuit of the Americas in 2021. And then we’re probably missing a few more. Brown also seems to drive the classics. A man after our own hearts, that Zak Brown.

McLaren Racing boss Brown’s amazing car collection