And you thought you had a lot of fun building your Lego Camaro Z/28? This life-size Lego Ford F-150 Lightning took fifteen Lego professionals—yes, that’s a real job. Together, they put more than 1,600 hours into the pickup. The result is the largest electric Lego car ever built. The Lego Ford F-150 Lightning is now on display at Legoland in Florida.

More than 320,000 Lego bricks are needed to build the 5.9-meter long replica. Together, those stones weigh a total of 1,692 kilos, which is still 1,256 kilos less than the real F-150 Lightning of almost three tons. But where on earth do you put the first stone? Before the employees start building, they first come up with a plan on the computer.

The lamps of the Lego Ford F-150 Lightning really work

Only when there is a digital blueprint do they start clicking the thousands of bricks. A nice detail is in the lighting. Behind transparent stones are LED lamps so that the lighting all around really works. Unfortunately, the Lego Ford F-150 Lightning does not have the frunk. You won’t find it on the shelves as a building set either.