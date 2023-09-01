Video: This is how they welcomed the striker Duván Zapata to his new team

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Duvan Zapata
Isabella Bonotto. AFP
Duvan Zapata
The Colombian left Atalanta.
the novel of Duvan Zapata has finished and it was defined that he will be a new player of the Turin Italian, who already welcomed him.
“I am happy, excited. Ready for this new adventure. I tell the fans that we’ll see each other at the stadium and I hope that many goals can come this year,” Duván Zapata told Tutto Mercato.
Goodbye to Atalanta
Zapata managed to play two games in the season, one against Sassuolo and the second against frosinonethe latter being the Colombian’s last appearance with Atalanta and in which he managed to score a goal in the 2-1 defeat.
During his time playing in Atalanta, Zapata managed to play 191 games, but, in addition, he accumulated a total of 82 goals and 32 assists in five years with the club. Bergamo.
The striker is expected to recover his goalscoring level so that he is once again at the top of the scorer’s table and can lend a hand to the Colombia selection.
