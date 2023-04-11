Mazatlán.- It was Holy Week and the body knew it. High hotel occupancy rates, empty streets in downtown areas and tourists concentrated on Sinaloan beaches such as Mazatlanwhere allegedly feces were found floating in the pool of a luxurious hotel.

Today DEBATE brings you the reaction of the guests when they found out that allegedly there were human waste in the water of the hotel in Mazatlán, Sinaloawhere they dived and dived.

We have all heard from time to time people who claim to urinate on beaches or pools, although unhealthy and rude, it seems much less disgusting than defecate among dozens of tourists who enjoyed Easter 2023 as a family.

Who committed an act like that? It’s a good question, but so is: How did the bathers react?

A video posted on social networks shows people on the edge of the pool and others coming out, some with disoriented faces. Maybe they had no idea why they were asked to vacate the place as soon as possible.

In the clip that you will see below mainly minors are observed to one side of the site guarded by a yellow ‘caution’ tape. At least two men who apparently worked at the hotel can also be seen.

letters in the matter

As DEBTAE informed you in the journalistic note entitled “Coepriss will review the hotel pools where human feces were detected in Mazatlán”, Randy Ross Álvarez, head of the State Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks of Sinaloa, has already touched on the subject.

The official specified that all the hotels were put under review as part of an operation prior to Easter 2023. Every detail of the company, including the pool, complied with the provisions of the sector regulations.

He added that Coepriss will take actions to reach a conclusion about the alleged fecal feces found.