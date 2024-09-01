Chihuahua.- During the meeting of the Union of Workers in Service of the UACh, STSUACH, there was a tense atmosphere after a large part of the unionized personnel demanded transparency on various issues from the current administration. This even led to the session being cut short abruptly amid boos. It was revealed that the vigilance president of the aforementioned union resigned on this day, so the workers requested the revocation of the current board of directors in order to elect a new one, however they accused the general secretary, Salvador Salgado, of deciding to end the session. The secretary was followed to the offices of the Union on campus 1 of the Uach, where the intervention of Municipal Police elements was requested in response to the congregation of workers outside the site.