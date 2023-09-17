Video: this is how the violent attack by fans on the Quindío bus was recorded

A group of fans violently attacked the bus Quindío and with stones they broke some of the windows.

“We vehemently reject the new violent attack committed by a group of vandals against our colleagues from Deportes Quindío. This Friday night a group of violent people attacked with stones the bus in which the footballers were transported after their return to Armenia from Cali, after the match they played against Atlético, for the BetPlay Dimayor Tournament,” Acolfutpro said.

And he added: “We have information that one of the stones hit our colleague in the face. Alexis Serna, who fortunately is fine.”

Many complaints

The union asked the authorities to direct their attention to this worrying situation that has become very recurrent and in which the life and integrity of football workers is constantly put at risk. We are in time to prevent a tragedy!

“We will insist to the Minister of the Interior, Dr. Luis Fernando Velascorequesting that, in his capacity as president of the National Commission for Security, Comfort and Coexistence in Football, adopt urgent measures to guarantee the safety of our fellow Quindío footballers and their family group, as well as those of all members of the coaching staff, assistants and managers,” the entity warned.

The team of Armenia decided that this Tuesday’s game against Llaneros will be behind closed doors.