The videos that show the implosion either burst of a submarine have captured the attention of millions of users on TikTok in the midst of the search for the Titan, disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean. The United States Coast Guard confirmed the discovery of a “debris field” within the search area of ​​​​the submarine, near the wreckage of the titanic.

The Titan submarine, which had five people on board, disappeared this Sunday while on its way to explore the wreckage of the Titanic. It is feared that the people on board have run out of oxygen.

A video in particular in TikTok shows a computer generated animation of a submarine full size imploding and destroying instantlyas presumably would have happened to the Titan in which the five millionaires traveled to see the remains of the Titanic.

It was reported that the “landing frame and deck” of the Titan submarine were found in the search area. David Mearns, a marine scientist and oceanographer with experience searching for shipwrecks, confirmed that the debris belongs to Titan. Mearns, a friend of British billionaire Hamish Harding, who was on board the missing submarine, shared this information with Sky News.

As the investigation unfolds, more details on the situation of the Titan submarine are expected.