He magnitude 4.8 earthquake Registered in New Jersey and NY It became the strongest recorded in the last forty years in the region.

However, what most concerned citizens was the well-being of the population, as well as the integrity of their famous people. skyscraper and monuments.

Through a video camera installed in the Torch of the Statue of Libertyyou can see the movement of the earthquake reported yesterday, as well as its magnitude 4.0 replica.

With a shot from above the Statue of LibertyIn the video you can see the magnitude of the earthquake and the people who were visiting the monument move to safe areas.

Internet users reacted to the videos shared on social networks, where you can see the metropolitan areas of New Jersey and NY shaking.

VIDEO: This is how the Statue of Liberty shook after the EARTHQUAKE registered in New York

Despite the strong shakingboth the Statue of Libertylike other emblematic buildings in New York such as the empire state They did not suffer any type of damage.