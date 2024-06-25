On the second floor of a factory lithium batteries A serious accident occurred in South Korea that, so far, has left 23 fatalities.

According to the criteria of

The fact, according to the security camerasstarted with one of the batteries. However, despite the employees’ attempts to mitigate the fire with fire extinguishers, the conflagration only spread.

The fire started on Monday at the Aricell company plant in Hwaseong (45 kilometers south of Seoul).

Lithium battery explosion Photo:X: @AlertaMundoNews Share

Within a few minutes, many pieces of the products were going from one side to the other. Until a strong burst which left collapsed iron beams.

There were about 35,000 primary lithium batteries in the factory; Therefore, the serious fire was difficult to be controlled by firefighters.

In fact, it took rescue organizations almost four hours to stop the fire.

“All the deceased were found on the second floor of the plant, where the fire started and where the finished products were inspected and packaged,” according to the international agency EFE.

In total, about 100 officers and two dogs were mobilized on June 25 to find a worker who had missing. Unfortunately, the person they were looking for was found dead.

🇰🇷 | New surveillance video shows the moment lithium batteries exploded at a battery plant in Hwaseong, South Korea, on Monday morning, sparking a fire. The incident left at least 23 dead and eight injured. pic.twitter.com/k4vloIMZ35 — World Alert (@AlertaMundoNews) June 25, 2024

What do the authorities say?

The authorities reported that Seventeen of the victims were Chinese nationals, while five were South Koreans and one was Laotian.

A joint team of firefighters, police and officials launched an on-the-spot investigation to determine the cause of the accident, the worst of its kind ever to occur at a chemical plant in South Korea.

The explosion in South Korea Photo:X: @WorldAlert2 Share

Although the exact origin of the firea worker who managed to escape the fire and was on the second floor told the firefighters that suddenly one of the batteries suffered explosive combustion.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VÁSQUEZ

Journalist Latest News EL TIEMPO

*With information from the international agency EFE

More news