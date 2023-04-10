The Manizales Metropolitan Police reported that three players from the Once Caldas club were captured on the night of this Sunday for the crime of extortion.

(In context: Colombian soccer scandal: three players are captured for extortion).

This is how the footballers fell

These would be the Once Caldas footballers captured for extorting a woman. Photo: Once Caldas web portal, Guy Esteban Cortés’s Instagram

According to information from the authorities, those involved were captured at the time they were allegedly receiving the sum of 500 thousand pesos of a medical studentwho would be of Spanish nationality.

According to the police report, the players received the money in exchange for returning an Apple brand cell phone that had been stolen from the woman in previous days.

In the absence of confirmation from the authorities, the radio station ‘La Cariñosa’, from ‘RCN’, assured that the players involved are Guy Esteban Garcia, Santiago Mera, Debinson Mateus.

(In detail: These would be the three Once Caldas players captured for extortion).

Apparently, according to Colonel Diego Fontal, commander of the Mazinales Metropolitan Police, those indicated came permanently making demands for money from the alleged victim.

At this time, the capture of those involved was legalized, who remain at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office.

The video of the moment of the capture of the supposed youth players of Once Caldas, accused of the crime of extortion, in Manizales. pic.twitter.com/tdW4z4WR3y – Andrés Felipe Balaguera Sarmiento (@balagueraaa) April 10, 2023

The assumptions captured

Guy Esteban Garcia

Guy Esteban Garcia, Once Caldas player. Photo: Guy Esteban Garcia’s Instagram

Guy Esteban García is a midfielder born in Tuluá, in 2003. Until now, he has not been able to make his professional debut for the Manizaleño team. However, he is recognized in the region as one of the promising players in departmental tournaments.

santiago mere

Santiago Mera is a forward, born in Santander de Quilichao, in 2001. Since his arrival in the Caldas team in 2022, he has played as a right winger. Despite a couple of good performances, he hasn’t managed to earn a starting job.

debinson mateus

Debinson Mateus has been serving as the third goalkeeper for Once Caldas. He was born in Barbosa, in the year 2000.

More news

SPORTS