Video: this is how the new detainees for corruption in PDVSA were transferred

The plot for corruption in Petróleos de Venezuela continues adding new arrests. It was known through state media, the apprehension of Jackeline Perico, who was executive director of PDVSA in the Hugo Chávez Orinoco Oil Belt.

The National Anti-Corruption Police carried out the procedure and transferred Perico to Caracas from the east of the country according to the La Tabla portal. The woman was arrested along with her deputy, José Lima Cedeño.

Apparently the arrest took place on March 28 at Perico’s office in the Merey building in Campo Norte San Tomé.

#AsíAvanza The special operation against corruption, which began almost two weeks ago, has continued with new apprehensions, derived from the denunciations made by the first detainees. In the last days the #PNCC They have focused on the East of the country. #Video pic.twitter.com/Ev2WVkUee3 — The Table (@latablablog) March 30, 2023

Added to this arrest is the president of the Siderúrgica del Orinoco “Alfredo Maneiro” (Sidor), Nestor Astudillo Leahe.

Nestor Astudillo was president of Sidor.

Astudillo Leal was appointed to head Sidor in February 2020. He is an engineer and was a mechanical maintenance manager for the state company. He also served as president of Ferresidor, a network of socialist hardware stores created by the State, according to the Monitoreamos media outlet.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

