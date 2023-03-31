Friday, March 31, 2023
Video: this is how the new detainees for corruption in PDVSA were transferred

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 31, 2023
in World
PDVSA detainees

It was unknown how the detainees would be linked.

Photo:

Courtesy @LaTablablog

It was unknown how the detainees would be linked.

At the moment, the authorities have not reported the total amount of the embezzlement.

The plot for corruption in Petróleos de Venezuela continues adding new arrests. It was known through state media, the apprehension of Jackeline Perico, who was executive director of PDVSA in the Hugo Chávez Orinoco Oil Belt.

(Read also: From models to gangsters: these are the women involved in the embezzlement of PDVSA)

The National Anti-Corruption Police carried out the procedure and transferred Perico to Caracas from the east of the country according to the La Tabla portal. The woman was arrested along with her deputy, José Lima Cedeño.

Apparently the arrest took place on March 28 at Perico’s office in the Merey building in Campo Norte San Tomé.

Added to this arrest is the president of the Siderúrgica del Orinoco “Alfredo Maneiro” (Sidor), Nestor Astudillo Leahe.

Nestor Astudillo was president of Sidor.

Astudillo Leal was appointed to head Sidor in February 2020. He is an engineer and was a mechanical maintenance manager for the state company. He also served as president of Ferresidor, a network of socialist hardware stores created by the State, according to the Monitoreamos media outlet.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON
WEATHER CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS

Justice of Venezuela accused 19 involved in the embezzlement of PDVSA

The lawyer who helped hide corruption plot in PDVSA

