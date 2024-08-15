A video that has begun to circulate on social media shows the moment when Ulises Lara, Mexico City’s attorney general, intervenes to prevent the arrest of the former governor of Chihuahua, Javier Corral, at the Gin Gin restaurant, located in the Roma neighborhood of the capital.

The video shows how, after a discussion between the two prosecutors, Lara decides to facilitate Corral’s departure from the restaurant in his own van, thus preventing the agents of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office from continuing with the arrest.

Lara had an argument with agents from the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office of Chihuahua, who had arrived at the restaurant with an arrest warrant against Corral.