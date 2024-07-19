Achilles Serdan, Chih.- A video taken by security cameras near Cereso 1 in Aquiles Serdán captured the moment when a former inmate and two municipal agents were ambushed this afternoon

The video shows a white truck and a red pickup truck, from which armed individuals get out and exchange gunfire. The white vehicle ends up leaving the road after the shooting; a person can also be seen falling to the ground wounded.

The red truck takes off and disappears down the road.

The incident killed the person who in life responded to the name of Manuel Villicaña Pacheco, alias “El Largo Pol”, an alleged member of the Sinaloa Cartel who had been detained since 2018. Also killed were police officers Martín Eduardo González López and Javier Guillermo Renbao Pompa, both 25 years old.

“El Largo” was identified at the time as the leader of the criminal group Gente Nueva, after the death of Manuel Arzola Campos alias “Don Meny”, shot down in July of the same year in the capital.