On its third day of activities, the 2024 International Meeting of Special Forces continues to demonstrate its importance as a platform for training and cooperation between security forces from different nations.

The event, which is taking place in Chihuahua and Ciudad Juárez, has brought together experts and operatives from Brazil, Argentina and Spain to share knowledge and advanced techniques in security and police tactics.

The Secretary of Public Security, Gilberto Loya Chávez, expressed his satisfaction with the progress of the activities through social networks. “We successfully advanced in the International Meeting of SWAT Special Forces, with the physical and theoretical training of our elements by the experts Fabricio Forti, Douglas Pithon, Eduardo Gabino Ruiz Murillo and Francisco Cuto Osuna,” said Loya Chávez, highlighting the participation of these renowned specialists from Brazil, Spain and Argentina.

The main objective of the meeting, which will run until August 24, is to strengthen international cooperation between security corporations and enrich the training of the State Police.

Among the actions being carried out are intensive shooting practices, SWAT intervention exercises, aerial reconnaissance, and simulated hostage situations.

In addition, mountain raids, assault formations and theoretical sessions on intervention tactics are carried out.