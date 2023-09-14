Thursday, September 14, 2023
Video: this is how some security agents steal at the Miami airport

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 14, 2023
in World
Video: this is how some security agents steal at the Miami airport

Robbery at Miami airport

Robbery at Miami airport

Photo:

Twitter: Screenshot

Robbery at Miami airport

Those involved are already in the hands of the US authorities.

A video has eyes on the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security officers. Because some staff members were caught stealing from the Miami International Airport.

The clips were released by the Miami-Dade state prosecutor’s office and they show the agents, identified as Josue Gonzalez and Labarrius Williams‘searching’ the luggage of some passengers.

These agents were arrested in July and are facing serious robbery charges, according to what was reported by the Miami-Dade Police Department.

On the other hand, according to the arrest reports, the theft method they had implemented was to distract the passengers while they were being inspected and then see what belongings they could steal.

Even in one of the cases it is observed Williams and Gonzalez withdrawing 600 dollars from a passenger’s wallet while their luggage is on the X-ray belt.

What happened to the detained agents?

Gonzalez entered a state program that can have the charges against him dropped, as long as he meets the requirements. However, must pay $700 to the two victims involved and also has to complete 25 hours of community service.

Williams, on the other hand, He was unable to access this program and will have to face a trial.

Elizabeth Fuster, is another agent who was initially arrested in connection with these events but, according to NBC Miami, the charges were dropped.

