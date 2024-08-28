The days of Rigoberto Uran after the fall in the Tour of Spain in which he fractured his left hip are very agitated and have already started ‘training’ at home.

According to the criteria of

Urán fell 19 kilometres from the finish of the sixth stage of the Vuelta, but at first glance the blow did not seem so serious.

The new thing

However, minutes later, the ambulance picked up the cyclist and took him to the finish line to be examined by the competition’s official physicians.

He walked on his own, helped by an assistant, who held his left arm so that he could get onto the medical cart where the X-rays were performed.

Rigoberto Urán has just finished the tests that detected the fracture he suffered after his fall in the Vuelta a España. Photo:Taken from ESPN Share

An hour later, Urán received the news of his problem in his left hip, putting his participation in another competition in the last year of his career in suspense.

The 37-year-old cyclist, as confirmed by the team doctors EFdid not need surgery, but it is not known if he will run again this year.

For the moment, he is at home and has already done his first ‘workouts’, but not on a bicycle, but with the vacuum cleaner, as shown in the video.

Sports