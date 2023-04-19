What we know about the crash of two planes at the AICM; AFAC begins investigations

At 11 o’clock in the morning of this April 19, the seismic alert in various places of the Mexico City as part of a hypothetical scenario of a 7.5 magnitude earthquake with false epicenter in Veracruz around the First National Drill 2023.

The event had the objective of reinforcing and improving preventive, communication and response actions of the capital’s government and the inhabitants of the 16 municipalities that confirm the entity in the event of an earthquake, as well as the evaluation of the operation of the Seismic Emergency Plan.



Residents of the capital attend the First National Simulation 2023 in CDMX

