Judge Joaquín Gadea has added an important piece of evidence to the battery of evidence that he accumulates against former judge Fernando Presencia, imprisoned at the end of June. On July 3, a collaborator in the plot, Lidia Reina, collapsed during her statement at the National Court and, for more than an hour, described how Presencia was at the top of a supposed “criminal organization” dedicated to the filing false complaints to profit, since they later advertised their activity on the internet and asked for donations to continue their work. “I was simply following Don Fernando’s orders,” the defendant assured Gadea. Was he the one who made the economic decisions? “Yes,” Reina replied, according to the video of the interrogation, to which EL PAÍS has had access.

Extracts from the statement of Lidia Reina at the National Court.

Sitting in a wheelchair —and without holding back tears at certain times—, Reina detailed the relationship she has maintained with Presencia and with the association he leads, Acodap, established in 2018 (after the expulsion of the former judge from the race for prevarication ) to supposedly fight against corruption. “I tell him how I got to know him. I was working as a nurse in a residence and, while going to work, I fell on a pedestrian crossing in poor condition. So, I was in court. As a result, I was left with a disability and could not work, and I entered social networks [sociales]. This is how I found Acodap: I saw that it was fighting against corruption, I became an associate and I met Presencia”.

Once inside the organization, the investigated assures that Presencia commissioned her to work as a “secretary”. “I have been an intermediary. He would call me and send me emails. I spoke on the phone with the people who called to explain what the association was like”. According to her, she added, she believed that they were fighting corruption. But, in an order, the investigating judge Gadea stresses that the group was dedicated to defrauding citizens by filing complaints for corruption against State institutions and public officials based on false evidence, fabricated ad hoc. And, according to the summary, Reina “would have a key role in the distribution” of the complaints and Acodap’s activity “on the internet and through different channels and social networks”, the basis for later raising money among her followers.

Along these lines, a report from the Civil Guard points out that the plot raised more than 185,000 euros in 2021 and 2022, which ended up in the hands of its members. Gadea points out that Presencia used more than 30,000 euros for “private nature” expenses. Reina received 15,174 euros. “Don Fernando told me that, in the Acodap statutes, there is some help for those who are collaborating more closely with the association. By helping, well, they were helping us, ”the investigated woman justified herself in the National Court, where she said that the conspiracy theorist Alberto Royuela was also paid, who allegedly provided the false evidence.

Reina stressed that Presence pulled the strings of everything. According to her version, he passed her the “press releases” to disseminate the alleged false reports on the web. He also handled the money that came into Acodap; he decided how much each collaborator earned — “He told me: ‘To such a person, such a concept and such money.’ He got the key to his phone and the transfer was made ”—; and he ordered the opening of new bank accounts as the National Court agreed to block them. From all this, as she stressed, the former judge benefited personally. “Do you know what Fernando Presencia lived on?” Judge Gadea asked Reina, who replied: “When people donated, they donated to the cause, but through the mail and the phone they told us that they also wanted to help him and to his family so that he could survive”. Do you know if Presencia lived on contributions from Acodap? “At some point, yes, but I think they charge the vital minimum.”

“I don’t know if it’s true”

The defendant excused herself that she “always” trusted “fully” in Presencia and that she believed he was a judge, despite the fact that he had been expelled from the race after two convictions for prevarication: “I saw him more and more as a leader who fought against the corruption […] He told me that he continued to be because [su expulsión] It had not been published in the BOE”. Reina insisted that, “at no time”, was it considered that the complaints were false and that, when one arose due to the investigation opened in the National Court, he trusted the explanations of Presencia: “I have no legal knowledge” .

During the interrogation, Reina tearfully apologized for her actions and was willing to cooperate with the investigation: “I apologize because I don’t know if it’s true or false. Simply, I have been an intermediary. And now I find myself like this in front of you… which makes me ashamed because I don’t know if it’s true or not. And I’ve been there in the middle. So, really, I apologize to both of you, ”she said, addressing Gadea and the chief prosecutor of the National Court, Jesús Alonso. That day, the public ministry ruled out requesting Reina’s provisional detention: among other reasons, due to her collaboration. Of course, precautionary measures have been imposed on her: her passport has been withdrawn, she has been prohibited from leaving the country and is forced to appear weekly before the court.