It’s not because car manufacturers like to test on the Nürburgring that they like the fresh mountain air of the Eifel. No, the Green Hell is an unforgiving circuit where car weaknesses are always exposed. This is especially true for cars that are not new. If you drive all kinds of cars on the Nürburgring every day, things sometimes (almost) go wrong.

Below you can see the compilation of Misha Charoudin. For his work and for his YouTube channel, he drives the track almost every day when the track is open. He does not keep track of how many rounds that are per year, but there are between 500 and 1,000 per year, he reports to TopGear Netherlands. On busy days, he sees the famous Karussell up to 25 times as a driver and as a passenger.

Sometimes they are steering errors, but often they are parts that are not fully prepared for the violence of the Nürburgring. For example, standard brakes are not intended to abuse more than 20 kilometers. Check out the bottom squeeze moments at the Nürburgring below.