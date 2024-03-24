Despite heavy lobbying from Big Umbrella modern cars do not stop every time it rains. The water resistance is OK, but this is not a license to fly undisturbed through the deepest puddles. It can still happen that your engine swallows a large drink of water, and that can have disastrous consequences. Curious what that looks like?

The parts of an engine can generally withstand a drop of water. The problem arises when water gets into the air intake. The intake pipe is often placed fairly high and dry in the engine compartment, but if you dare to drive through a flooded tunnel, the water can get high enough. The motor then sucks in water, and you then suffer from hydrolock.

Why an engine and water don't mix

The pistons of an engine compress air and fuel and then explode them. Compressing air is easy, but water plays a less nice role. Try squeezing a full bottle of water; that is impossible. The piston tries in vain to compress the water with a lot of force and then something goes wrong.

The crankshaft continues to rotate while the piston cannot move any further through the water. You can compare this with pushing a straw through a table; the straw will bend. This often happens with a piston: the connecting rod of the piston can bend. Another possibility is that the moving parts will make room to move in a different way and literally punch a hole in the engine.

Below you see a driver who underestimates the wading depth of his Porsche Cayenne. In this case it is not a deep pool, but a river. The V8 engine takes in a lot of water. There are no holes in the engine, but there are bent piston rods. Do you still want to drive through deep puddles? Then buy a snorkel. Or an EV.

This is the damage to an engine after a puddle that is too deep