Video | This is how Markkanen’s NBA career record points came about

The Utah Jazz Finnish star Lauri Markkanen broke his NBA career scoring record with a single shot in the game against the Houston Rockets.

15 of the 27 free throws were sunk. 15 of them were three-point attempts, six of which went through the hoop. From the free throw line, Markkanen attempted 13 times and succeeded just as many times.

Markkanen caught 8 rebounds, assists and saves one each.

The Utah Jazz won the away game 131–114.