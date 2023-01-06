Friday, January 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video | This is how Markkanen’s NBA career record points came about

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 6, 2023
in World Europe
0

Lauri Markkanen scored a whopping 49 points in the night’s game against the Houston Rockets.

The Utah Jazz Finnish star Lauri Markkanen broke his NBA career scoring record with a single shot in the game against the Houston Rockets.

Markkanen scored a whopping 49 points in 36 game minutes in the game that ended in Jazz victory.

15 of the 27 free throws were sunk. 15 of them were three-point attempts, six of which went through the hoop. From the free throw line, Markkanen attempted 13 times and succeeded just as many times.

Markkanen caught 8 rebounds, assists and saves one each.

The Utah Jazz won the away game 131–114.

#Video #Markkanens #NBA #career #record #points

See also  70 years old | Guitar hero Jukka Tolonen, who has had an extra time in his life, is happy, even though his broken fingers no longer obey his will
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

McCarthy also fails in the eleventh ballot

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result