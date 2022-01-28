Through social networks, a video has been released showing how Facundo Rosesis a former commissioner of the Federal Police related to the operative “fast and furious”, ran over and killed a nurse crossing the street in Mexico City.

The road accident was recorded during the morning of yesterday in the Insurgentes Avenue from the San Ángel neighborhood, Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office, where the woman was crossing the street on a pedestrian crossing and was suddenly run over by a driver who was traveling in a white van.

The video shows how the victim, identified as a nurse, was hit with the front part of Facundo Rosas’ vehicle and she was shocked falling on the ground in front of another red car that was about to pass over her head.

Elements of the Medical Emergency and Rescue Squad (ERUM) arrived at the scene, but the woman lacked vital signs due to head trauma. The former commissioner was arrested by people from the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC).

Read more: Faced with a shortage of water, Tlapan will allocate 175 million pesos for pipes to its inhabitants

Facundo Rosas Rosas, 56, a former Puebla official, explained that he was driving his white truck, with Puebla license plates, and did not notice the woman when he was passing through Insurgentes. Watch the video of the accident: