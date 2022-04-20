Since time immemorial, German brands have been engaged in a battle for, well, everything. They always want the fastest, the most advanced, the largest or the most opulent car. With the new electric BMW i7, the brand is not aiming for the largest range, but they are trying to trump Mercedes when it comes to technology in the cabin.

Where Mercedes has the huge Hyperscreen in front of the driver in the EQS, the BMW i7 (and 7-series) gets a 31-inch 8K display in the back. This huge screen is hidden until you activate Theater mode. In this cinema mode, it drops down and the booth is darkened.

Below you can see our walkaround in which we show you all aspects of the new BMW i7. At 5:00, see the new Theater mode and the big screen in action.