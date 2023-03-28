We all know the video of the BMW M2 choosing the wrong gear on the highway. We also call this wrong action the money shift, named after the hefty bill that awaits you after such a mistake. But have you ever seen an engine that has been completely screwed up by choosing second gear instead of fourth or sixth?

Below you can see the engine of a Toyota GR Corolla. Toyota does not sell this car in the Netherlands, but it does sell the GR Yaris with exactly the same powertrain. It seems that the driver has taken too low a gear at high speed. The engine then shoots up in revs with a lot of damage as a result, as can be seen in the video below.

The garage owner can’t tell exactly what happened during the fateful ride, but it seems that the engine has been revving too much. We have heard more cases of a Toyota GR Yaris driver having a money shift made. Whatever the cause, the result is in any case the same as with a tight link.

The pistons hit the valves

The mechanic suspects that there is valve float occurred. This happens when the camshafts (and the rest of the engine) rotate so hard that the valves (valves) don’t have time to close. This causes the piston to hit the valves. In the worst case you will have crooked valves and you will need a head overhaul, but in a worse case everything is broken.

This is where the connecting rods pass through the engine

This engine falls into the ‘a worse case’ category. Not only are the valves bent and the engine head damaged, but the connecting rod has come out through the side of the engine. There is a hole in the block on both the left and right. The oil pan is full of broken pieces of metal. The motor must be replaced in its entirety.

Although it appears that the driver has selected too low a gear at high speed, the full repair is covered by warranty. Perhaps because, as we mentioned earlier, it happens a little too often. Toyota would like to have all parts back from the engine. Without a warranty, the repair would already be more than 30,000 euros.

