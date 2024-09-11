Colombia remains the only undefeated team in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America, after beating Argentina for the first time in qualifying in almost 17 years.

The 2-1 victory on Tuesday at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla left Néstor Lorenzo’s team in second place in the standings on the road to the World Cup, with 16 points.

The path to victory was opened by defender Yerson Mosquera, who headed in a cross from the left by James Rodríguez.

After a poor return by James and a hesitation by Mosquera, Nico González scored the equaliser for the Argentines in the 48th minute. This is how it was narrated by Argentine television:

Then came the penalty on Daniel Muñoz, much discussed by the Argentines. The Argentine channel Sport Max broadcast praised, even before the penalty was awarded, James Rodríguez, who with that goal became the top scorer in the qualifiers for Colombia, together with Radamel Falcao García.

Colombia will play Bolivia in the next round of the qualifiers in El Alto, at 4,100 meters above sea level, on October 10. Argentina, leader of the qualifiers with 18 points, will visit Argentina in Maturín.

