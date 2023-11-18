The video shows sick and wounded people sleeping in the hospital courtyards, with the medical staff and families trying to evacuate them quickly, before the deadline expires.

On Saturday, hundreds of people were discharged from Al-Shifa Hospital by order of the Israeli army, according to what an Agence France-Presse journalist reported. While the Ministry of Health in Gaza said that “120 wounded” and premature babies were still there.

The ministry confirmed: “We are in contact with the Red Cross regarding them,” without giving further details.

Doctor Ahmed Al-Makhalati, who is inside Al-Shifa Hospital, said in a post on his account on the “X” platform, “Many patients are unable to leave the hospital because they are in intensive care beds or in incubators.”

He added, “I and five other doctors will remain in Al-Shifa Hospital with 120 patients,” calling on the International Committee of the Red Cross and the World Health Organization “to take steps to protect the medical staff and patients in Al-Shifa Hospital.”

Tanks, personnel carriers, and other Israeli armored vehicles were seen in the vicinity of the hospital, while drones flew over the area.

Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in the Gaza Strip, became the focus of the operation carried out by Israel, amid its accusation that Hamas used the hospital as a leadership center, which the movement denies.

The director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, Muhammad Abu Salamiya, announced in a call to Sky News Arabia on Friday that all patients in the hospital’s intensive care department had died, due to the Israeli siege on the medical complex.

Abu Salamiya said that more than 54 people in intensive care have died since the start of the Israeli siege.

He noted that the only feature now in Al-Shifa Hospital is death, as treatment, water and oxygen are not available in the hospital, due to the siege imposed on the medical complex for more than a week.