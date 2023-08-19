The ceremony witnessed extensive use of fireworks and drones, as happened in the presentations of the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo and the French Karim Benzema, the Al-Nasr and Al-Ittihad players, respectively.

The ceremony also witnessed the presentation of the Brazilian winger Malcolm and the Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bono, the newly joined “Kabir Asia”.

The arrival of the legend of Brazil

Neymar, 31, arrived on Friday evening in Riyadh, wearing a blue scarf in the colors of Al Hilal shirt, one of the most popular Saudi clubs, where he received a warm welcome at the private aviation airport.

Al-Hilal, winner of the Saudi League 18 times (a record) and the AFC Champions League 4 times (a record), held a huge party to present Neymar on Saturday evening before the start of his match in the second phase of the league against Al-Fayhaa at King Fahd Stadium, which can accommodate more than 60,000 spectators. In Riyadh.

On Saturday afternoon, fans of Al Hilal, nicknamed “The Boss” in Saudi Arabia, many of them wearing their blue shirts, began to flock to the stadium, with fans holding up a Tifo (a slogan drawn by the fans on the stand) bearing the face of Neymar.

“It’s a big moment. I hope he (Neymar) will help us win more titles,” said sales representative Salim Ali, 34, who wore the blue Crescent shirt.

An official in the Al Hilal Fans Association, who preferred not to be named, said, “We held a big party befitting the value of the samba dancer Neymar,” which Al Hilal’s accounts on the communication sites always refer to as “historic.”

And Neymar is the “historic top scorer” for the Brazil national team, tied with legend Pele, with 77 each.

Giant deal

And on Tuesday, the club announced its contract with Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

And a source in Saudi Arabia stated that Neymar will receive a huge salary estimated at “100 million euros ($109 million) annually in a two-year contract, and the same for the French club as a transfer fee.”

Al-Hilal has become the second most spending club in the world in the current summer transfer window, with an amount of 289 million euros, after Chelsea, according to estimates by the “Transfer Market” website concerned with player transfers.

The Public Investment Fund, one of the largest sovereign funds in the world with assets exceeding $620 billion, recently acquired four football clubs, including Al-Hilal, which allowed it to conclude large deals for large sums with players, many of whom came directly from the English, Spanish and Italian leagues.

Neymar joined a constellation of other stars in the Saudi League, such as Ronaldo and Senegalese Sadio Mane (Al-Nasr), French Benzema and Ngolo Kante (Al-Ittihad) and Algerian Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahly).

He will also join other stars in his new team, such as Portuguese Robin Neves, Serbian Sergey Milinkovic-Savic, Senegalese Khalido Coulibaly and his compatriot Malcolm.