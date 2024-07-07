Juarez City.- This afternoon, in the town of Samalayuca, an American family suffered an accident when their van was hit by a train at the intersection of Miguel Hidalgo Street and the Pan-American Highway, in the center of the town. The moment of the crash was recorded on video and has been widely shared on social media.

According to eyewitnesses, the family, who were visiting a local resort, had gone out to buy drinks and snacks at a store.

On their return journey, the Grand Cherokee they were travelling in failed to cross the tracks in time, resulting in a collision with the train.

None of the four occupants of the van suffered serious injuries, however, both the van and the train locomotive sustained significant damage.