Slowly but surely the hole in the road gets bigger.

A sinkhole can be extremely dangerous. With a large hole, the car including driver disappears into the hole. Camera images show how a small hole on the road slowly grows into a sinkhole in this situation. In the end, the damage in this situation is not too bad, although a more attentive driver could have prevented this somewhat clumsy crash with the Skoda.

This article Video: this is how a sinkhole is created appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Video #sinkhole #created