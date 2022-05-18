A security camera of the Municipality recorded the moment in which at least three hooded people shot José Carlos Acevedo.

(Read: Paraguay fired Marcelo Pecci, symbolic prosecutor of the anti-mafia struggle)

On Tuesday, the mayor of the Paraguayan city Pedro Juan Caballero, José Carlos Acevedo, was attacked with bullets by at least one hooded person on public roads.

(He is interested: Assassins of prosecutor Pecci would have been hired from a prison)

Acevedo’s family, who is in an induced coma in a delicate state of health, blamed for the attack to President Mario Abdo Benitez, according to The Nation of Paraguay. The case adds to the recent murder of a drug prosecutor.

Acevedo, of the opposition Authentic Radical Liberal Party (PLRA), was attacked by unknown assailants who were traveling in a car and intercepted him in front of the municipal headquarters (mayor’s office), when he was apparently heading, without an escort, towards his car.

Dr. David Peña, a doctor at the Viva Vida hospital, maintained that Acevedo suffered a decompensation and that he is in an irreversible state.

As a result of multi-organ failure, the doctor said that life expectancies are minimal and that it is very complex to reverse the case.

#VIDEO 🚨 Armed men shot at the mayor of the Paraguayan city of Pedro Juan Caballero, José Carlos Acevedo The governor of Amambay and brother of the victim, Ronald Acevedo, pointed out that the Paraguayan president, Mario Abdo Benítez, “is the culprit.” pic.twitter.com/sDJCnBDkEZ — 45 Seconds (@45secondsCO) May 18, 2022

According to some witnesses who were in the area, three hooded people got out of the car in question. After shooting at the mayor, the vehicle backed up and then, at full speed, fled the scene. The car was eventually found incinerated near the crime scene.

After the attack, the commander of the National Police in the department of Amambay – of which Pedro Juan Caballero is the capital – was removed and Commissioner Rubén Darío Paredes was appointed as his replacement.

Strengthen parliamentary security

We are losing the battle. This Government is losing the battle by a landslide, just as it has lost several battles.

The Paraguayan Police reinforced security around the country’s Congress on Wednesday, after the shooting attack that kept the mayor of the city of Pedro Juan Caballero (border with Brazil), José Carlos Acevedo, in critical condition.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, the official Pedro Alliana, told journalists that they will redouble the controls and the presence of troops in the parking lot and the areas adjacent to the Legislative, located in the heart of Asunción. He indicated that the measure was adopted at the request of several legislators and on the recommendation of the National Police.

Asked about the attack, Alliana, from the ruling Colorado Party, although from a fraction opposed to that of the Paraguayan president, Mario Abdo Benítez, described as “unacceptable everything that is happening” in the country.

Local media have recalled that this attack is the fifth suffered since 2010 by the Acevedo family, traditionally linked to politics in the department of Amambay.

More world news

– With fewer sanctions, the US paves the way for Venezuelan crude

– Brazil: Lula da Silva marries for the third time with his girlfriend 21 years younger

– North Korea could carry out nuclear test during Biden tour