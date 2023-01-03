Given the emphasis they place on rolling on the floor when you’re on fire in primary school, we expected this to play a bigger role in our upbringing. In practice, in the Netherlands you rarely really set on fire. We see more often that people forget to get behind the guardrail after an accident or breakdown – whether it’s on the track or on the highway.

This video perfectly illustrates why you should get yourself to safety in such a situation as quickly as possible, if you are able to do so. The images show how a full Tesla collides with a previously crashed car. The camera facing forward already shows that someone is right next to the first wreck. The second video shows that it really doesn’t matter if this driver was hit.

You don’t know exactly what was going on here

If you watch the second video, you can see that the driver tries to walk to his car again after the second crash. It is not known what the reason is. It may be that he is trying to help someone who is still in the car – in which case you will understand better. In any case, the video is a good example of how unsafe it is to remain on the road after an accident.

According to the description, the Tesla from which the images come was driving on Autopilot at the time of the crash. The system would not have seen the obstacle and therefore drove into it. The fact remains that as a driver you always have to pay attention, whether you have an assistant on or not. In any case, it looks like an accident that could have easily been avoided.

Why you should always stand behind the crash barrier after an accident

The images from the side