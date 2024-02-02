This was once the fastest front-wheel drive car on the quarter mile. It was not defeated because a faster one came along, but because the owner opted for a switch to four-wheel drive. Myles Kerr's Honda Integra is still fast. The power of his 'Gringotegra' is somewhere around 1,500 hp, with which he still wins many 'no-prep' drag races. These are races on imperfect asphalt to imitate street racing.

The Honda can cover the distance of 400 meters after 7.715 seconds. At the end the speedometer reads 314 km/h. If you extend it to half a mile, the top speed climbs to 348 km/h. In a car that dates from 1994, just to be clear. Kerr purchased the Integra GSR in 2006 with a 1.8-liter VTEC engine. The Honda was as original as it could be.

The fastest Honda Integra at its lowest point

Two years later the inevitable happened. The Integra was one of the most stolen cars in the United States. Kerr's GSR also suffered in 2008. When the car was recovered by the police, there was so much damage that the insurance company had the car written off.

Kerr bought it back, added a turbo and more and more extra stuff was added to the car. Now the Integra spins to a modest 11,000 rpm. In addition to the technical part, the story of the fastest Honda Integra is about perseverance. The car took many hard blows, but overcame them all.