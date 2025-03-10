03/09/2025



Updated 03/10/2025 at 10: 03h.























Firefighters face extreme situations daily and other very curious but equally important. One of them has been the hard work they have done to free a minor who had remained trapped in a washing machine.

It has occurred in the Malaga town of Tower of the Sea. The little girl, so Only eight yearsHe had his legs trapped in the appliance and could not leave.

A team of the Vélez-Málaga firefighters armed himself with patience and after a complicated job, in which they also tried to keep the girl calm, They managed to get her out of the washing machine.

Even in the video shared by the Provincial Firefighters Consortium of Malaga, the Little with a mobile in hand To be calm while these professionals did their job.