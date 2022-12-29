After the successful racing movie Ford vs Ferrari you no longer need an explanation about the impact of the Ford GT40 and the key role of Carrol Shelby. You can still hear the name Shelby regularly, but no longer in combination with the GT or the GT40. Until today. The Superformance company puts the more modern 5.4-liter V8 from the Mustang GT500 in the classic GT40.

Taking the engine out of an original GT40 and swapping it with a modern one is a dead zone. Fortunately, Ford’s Superformance is officially allowed to build replicas of the GT40, and that creates fun opportunities. Like using the modern V8 from the 2008 Mustang Shelby GT500, but with beautiful classic bodywork.

Specifications of the Ford GT40 with V8 from the Mustang Shelby GT500

The V8 produces about 550 hp and almost 700 Nm. The GT40 is easy to recognize by the splitter, the canards on the front bumper and the fact that there is no racing gear on it. The only race-related thing about the car is its color; Nurburgring silver. Then we would have gone for Le Mans blue. Watch and listen to the GT40 with supercharged V8 here.