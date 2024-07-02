Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Video | This food was withdrawn from sale in Denmark – the HS supplier is testing the hotness

July 2, 2024
Video | This food was withdrawn from sale in Denmark – the HS supplier is testing the hotness
The journalist enjoying HS’s fiery food tasted noodles that were withdrawn from sale in Denmark due to the risk of poisoning. The Food Agency is investigating whether a recall is also necessary in Finland.

Helsingin Sanomat editor Inka Salmi likes hot food. He tested hot noodles, which have been withdrawn from sale in Denmark. Picture: Outi Neuvonen / HS

Inka Salmi HS

in Denmark fiery instant noodles were withdrawn from the market, which according to the Danish food authorities pose an “acute risk of poisoning”.

According to the Danish Food Agency, the noodles contain too much capsaicin, which is the chemical compound that causes chili peppers to be hot. When a person bites into a chili, a burning sensation spreads in the mouth. Capsaicin in particular is behind this burn.

