The Dakar. No one entering for the first time will win it. Not even Audi. The highest finished Audi RS Q e-tron was ninth in the general classification. And Audi saw that as a triumph – because the Dakar is the most brutal motorsport event on the planet.

The terrain pulls cars apart. No matter how much simulation and development you do or how strong the car you build, the race will pulverize your plans in all kinds of new and interesting ways. And Audi showed up with a car that took its technology from track racing and was developed in just 18 months.

The Audi RS Q e-tron used parts from other disciplines

Many didn’t give it a chance next to the mighty turbo V6s that could string together endless stages with their pool-sized fuel tanks. The Audi RS Q e-tron is powered by electricity, with a Formula E motor on each axle. It has the potential of 680 hp, but the rules say it must be limited to around 400 hp. The motors are powered by a 50-kWh battery, and indeed: in many stages that is not nearly enough to cover even a quarter of the distance.

But what if you also equip such an Audi RS Q e-tron with one of the most efficient petrol engines ever made? And it only spins at the most efficient point in its rev range? And only use it to charge the battery? Yes, there’s a 2.0-litre DTM turbocharged engine on board as a range extender – a setup that uses about half the fuel consumption of its rivals.

He may not have won, but the innovative RS Q e-tron is nicely our e-racer of the year. We are already looking forward to 2023. See all the winners of the TopGears Electric Awards here.