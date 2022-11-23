You could call it sacrilege to take a V8 engine out of a Corvette, because that removes the pounding American heart. Yet that is exactly what these tuners did. The high-torque V8 engine disappeared and a high-revving three-rotor Wankel engine took its place. Normally you see it the other way around.

The modifications to the Corvette drift car

They did not use the 13B from the RX-7 for the engine change, but a 20B three-rotor rotary engine. The engine is attached to a huge turbocharger. For some extra oomph, they feed the drifter with E85 racing petrol. The car is good for 800 hp, but if the turbo pressure goes up a bit, 1,000 hp should be achievable. Switching is done via a sequential six-speed gearbox.

With drift cars you put the radiators in the back, because little air gets to the front of the car when you go sideways. In addition, the extra weight presses on the rear wheels for better traction when drifting. The rear has become a tubular frame to better absorb any drift errors. The rest of the body is made of carbon Kevlar and is based on a Corvette C6 Z06.

Specifications of the Corvette drift car

The three pipes come out just behind the front wheel. On the one hand, this is a pure necessity, because the bottom of the car is completely flat, but the tuner also admits that it makes the sound extra nice. He’s absolutely right about that.