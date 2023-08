Modern cars are equipped with all kinds of driver assistance systems. The EU has come up with a few new ones, some of which are extremely annoying.

In particular the Intelligent speed assistance (ISA). Wouter demonstrates how things are now in such a new car. The Mercedes EQE SUV acts as a model.

This article Video: this mandatory system will drive you crazy appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Video #compulsory #system #drive #crazy