Okay, the Hennessey pickups may also be there, but this Chevrolet Trailblazer SS from Thomas Hatcher is even more American. Not only is it an SUV, it has a four-digit power rating and may be the world's craziest smoke machine. You can see that at the end of the video below.

First about the Trailblazer SS. The original car was a theater piece of the American car industry and the answer to performance SUVs from Germany. In addition, it is an ode to fast SUVs from the past, such as the GMC Typhoon. Look it up right away.

John Heinricy, who now works for Hennessey, built the Trailblazer SS at the Nürburgring during GM's affair with the track. The Trailblazer SS received all-wheel drive and could go from 0 to 100 km/h in just over five seconds. That was not an easy job in 2006 with a family car weighing 2,100 kilos

Hatcher's Chevrolet Trailblazer SS

The owner completely renovated his car himself, without a pre-conceived plan. Four-wheel drive disappeared because it is too difficult to work on. Instead, power went to the rear wheels. Hatcher once put his Trailblazer on a dyno. This showed that the Chevy produces 1,000 horsepower at 5,000 rpm.

Top Gear presenter and part-time lucky guy Rob Dahm gets to sit behind the wheel of the Chevrolet Trailblazer. You can see what he thinks of the SUV with the 6.0-liter V8 engine below. Without revealing too much, the tuned Chevy seems to drive very comfortably. Don't forget to check out the smoke show at the end of the video.