Perhaps the most famous lowrider is the Impala from the sixties. In the Netherlands we mainly know the car as the ‘pink American’ flodder. This Impala (from another generation) has a special story. The Chevrolet Impala you see here appears in a music video by rapper Tupac Shakur. You can already tell: this story is a lot more cheerful than the BMW 7 series from 2Pac.

In a new video from TopGears American Tuned Rob Dahm meets a man by the name of Long Beach Lloyd. That rolls off the tongue a lot better than Amstelveen Gerard. In addition to his cool name, Lloyd Kohler – his real name – owns this special car. His 1961 Chevrolet Impala was featured in the song’s music video To Live & Die in LA from Tupac.

Kohler found the Impala Craig’s List. This is a kind of Marketplace, but just a bit crazier. At first he wants to keep the lowrider exactly as it is in the video clip, but that failed. Now only the interior, the floor mats and the paint are original. To turn the Chevy into a true lowrider, Kohler adds hydraulic suspension to make the Impala “hop.”