They take everything, those robots. First, household chores such as vacuuming and mowing the lawn will be done and soon your electric car will be in charge of the steering wheel. If there is still a steering wheel. What remains is to put the plug in your car yourself, right? Not if it’s up to Hyundai. This is the ACR, a charging robot that puts the charging cable in your car.

By the way, ACR has nothing to do with fast Dodge Vipers. At Hyundai, the three letters stand for Automatic Charging Robot. By the way, such a robot is nothing new. Tesla shared a video of the ‘Tesla Snake’ seven years ago. A Dutch start-up called Rocsys is also working on automatic charging stations for cars.

How does the Hyundai charging robot work?

The principle is the same for all loading robots. A camera on the robot detects where the charging point is located thanks to complicated software and AI, because it is 2023. When the battery is full, the robot unplugs it. A notification is then sent to the owner that the battery is full.

The charging robot is dust and waterproof. Handy for when the charging point is not covered. The head of the Robotics Lab at Hyundai says the brand continues to develop the charging robot so that EV drivers can benefit from the robot ‘soon’. He doesn’t know when soon is. If you would love to see him in action; at the end of this month he will be at a car fair in Seoul.