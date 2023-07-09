The Dutch should make more use of public transport. That is what the government thinks. And let’s be honest: what would you rather do? Crawling into a traffic jam or sitting down on the train with TikTok? (Yes, 16-lane highways help, too.) But first, let’s make it a little more appealing to take the bus or train. More seats during rush hours, for example. Or cleaner toilets. And transferring from train to bus and vice versa is super inconvenient, but often necessary if you don’t live in the big city, because there are no rails in Westelbeers. But there is a Japanese village, Shikoku, and there is a bus that can turn into a train. And vice versa.

The DMV – Dual Mode Vehicle – works as follows. The bus travels along a normal road and is then parked in front of a piece of rail. After this, two extra axles are unfolded that make contact with the rails. Then the bus driver/engine driver checks whether the wheels are in the right position for the rails and can then continue driving as a train. The rear axle is driven by the rear wheels for power. That’s why you see the rear wheels turning. The transformation is done within fifteen seconds.

The reasons for the bus that can turn into a train

The company behind the bus/train is acting out of necessity. People in Japan are getting older and there are fewer and fewer babies. As a result, several schools in the vicinity of the village have already closed – no more children to teach maths to. In addition, public transport is hardly used by the local population.

Tourists know how to find public transport, but they don’t want to drag their stuff from one state to another. It is precisely for those holidaymakers that the company devised a bus that can turn into a train: no hassle with transfers and you will still reach the smallest places where there is no piece of rail. The bus/train is such a success that there is a real gift shop with DMV merchandise.

In addition, the DMV is very handy for another reason, and fortunately we don’t have to deal with it in the Netherlands. Shikoku is located in an area where there is a risk of a Tsunami. In the event of a flood, the DMV could more easily vary by road or rail to evacuate people. And it could be that somewhere a piece of rail is impassable while the road is not, or vice versa.

We think it’s a smart thing, and it could be quite effective here in the Netherlands to get people to use public transport more. Or we just asphalt everything and stop using public transport. However?