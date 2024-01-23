Geraniums and bridge clubs can wait a while. 83-year-old Sonja Heiniger prefers to get behind the wheel of a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, or the most powerful version of the Lamborghini Gallardo. The Swiss lady surprises many track day visitors with her presence. Other drivers still smile at her in the morning, but after a driving session they don't seem to want to talk to her anymore.

In the videos below you can see Heiniger at work. In the first image fragment you see how she gets into a Porsche 911 GT3 RS and then drives it on the Monza circuit. In the second video she is again at a track day in Monza. This time she drives a Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 Super Trofeo Stradale. Here she lets the 5.2-liter V10 roar loudly.

According to Carscoops Heiniger has an internet services company and apparently managed to raise enough money to enjoy racing. The New Zealand Stuff reports that Heiniger has four Lamborghinis and several Porsches. Since 2005 she has been part of a Porsche club and participates in Swiss Porsche Cup races. That feels like a family, she says Motorbiscuitand no one minds when she wins.