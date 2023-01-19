Thursday, January 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video: thieves tried to rob a young man and he beat them badly

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 19, 2023
in World
0


close

Young man hits thief

Despite making the complaint, the whereabouts of the assailants are unknown.

Photo:

Twitter: @vichoguate

Despite making the complaint, the whereabouts of the assailants are unknown.

This young man confronted the two criminals who were transported on a motorcycle.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.
See also  What is the secret of Zelensky's invitation to the German leadership to visit Kyiv?

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Video #thieves #rob #young #man #beat #badly

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Amazon will lay off staff in the US, Canada and Costa Rica - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result