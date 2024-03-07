A police officer killed one of the criminals who attacked her to steal cell phone while waiting for his bus at a bus stop.

The thieves waited until the place was relatively alone to commit the crime. However, they did not know that the person they robbed was a uniformed federal officer who, after being beaten, took out her weapon and opened fire on them.

According to local media, the event, which occurred in Villa Madero, located in the province of Buenos Aires, Argentinait was in the morning hours of March 6, 2024.

In the images you can see when the police are in a locker looking at their cell phone. She then proceeds to hand over some money and heads towards the stop.

The thief, apparently, asks the person at the ticket office a question so as not to arouse suspicion and waits until everything is more lonely.

The other man is then seen approaching and, at that moment, the two decide to attack. One of the criminals takes out a gun and intimidates to the woman while the other pulls her cell phone.

However, the woman does not let up and falls to the ground. After several hits, the thieves manage to take the device from him. However, the woman pulls out her service weapon and begins shooting.

The start of a chase

According to TNan Argentine subscription television channel, the police, first corporal of the PFA, began a persecution on foot after the criminals.

“I was just attending to a man, when I wanted to look out, the boy told me: 'Don't get in because I'm going to shoot you.' I was stunned and didn't get involved. “She – because of the police – ran them away and then I heard two shots,” said a witness in conversation with TN.

Don't get involved because I'm going to shoot you

After several minutes, the woman Shooting to one of the criminals, who died; the other managed to escape.

The man was identified as Juan Román Maciel Vallejos, 25 years old, and he was a street dweller.

The police were captured. However, it is believed that he will be released due to a case of self-defense.

What does the government say?

On the afternoon of that same day, Patricia Bullrich, Minister of National Security, wrote on her X account: “PFA officer Yanina Marotte used her weapon and acted in self defensedefending herself from two criminals who attacked her fiercely.”

And he ended his forceful defense by saying: “She cannot remain imprisoned. For us, victims cannot be victimizers.”

Manuel Adorni, spokesperson for the presidency, also joined in: “A police officer who kills a criminal in a confrontation should be decorated and not imprisoned.”

For now, the decision of the authorities on the police case is awaited.

A similar event in Argentina

The case of the police He is not the only one that appeared in the recent week, since it was also in the news when a Buenos Aires sergeant killed one of the two armed criminals who stole his motorcycle with a shot in the chest.

The incident occurred at 9 pm on March 3 and the uniformed man was released because it was considered that he acted in legitimate defense.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VÁSQUEZ

