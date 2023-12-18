On December 16, a video went viral on TikTokshowing two young people requesting a considerable sum of money in exchange for a figure of the Child Jesus. This event caught the attention of both the authorities and the community. Alicante, Spain.

(We recommend: 'Tarzán', former participant of 'El Desafío', linked to millionaire fraud against ARA stores).

According to the authorities, this image was very valued by the community, which is why two young people took it and asked 2,000 euros (approximately 8,593,609 Colombian pesos) for his “rescue”.

In the video shared by an account called 'Kidnappers of San Vicente', two individuals with black balaclavas and jackets with hoods are seen, who explained that they had “kidnapped” the figure by mangerlocated between the streets Painter Sorolla and Lillo Juan.

https://www.tiktok.com/@paco3386/video/7313557316404563232?embed_source=121374463%2C121351166%2C71788788%2C121331973%2C120811592%2C120810756%3Bnull%3Bembed _blank&refer=embed&referer_url=www.elpais.com.co%2Fmundo%2Fsin-temor -to-God-they stole-a-baby-Jesus-from-a-church-and-they-asked-for-more-than-8-million-to-return it-1827.html&referer_video_id=7313557316404563232

However, thanks to the information provided by the inhabitants of the sector and an arduous police investigation, the authorities finally managed to find the whereabouts of the sculpture and the alleged thieves.

(Also: Unusual: man steals cell phone during mass in Barranquilla, moment captured on video).

'It's in good condition'

Around 8:00 pm on Sunday, December 17, neighbors found the Child Jesus next to a container.

According to Efe, the mayor of the town, Pachi Pascualthanked citizens for their collaboration, which “has been vital for the almost immediate resolution of the case.”

The figure will be replaced in the manger after being examined by the Police, who have indicated that, so far, it is “in good condition.”

As for the thieves, the agents confirmed that they were two young men aged 19 and 21. Both were arrested and later confessed to stealing the figure. After this, they were handed over to the corresponding authorities to continue with a judicial process.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL*With information from EFE.

More news in EL TIEMPO