Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Video: thieves steal luxury cars in just 40 seconds

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 15, 2023
in World
Video: thieves steal luxury cars in just 40 seconds


Robbery luxury cars

Moment of the robbery recorded on video.

Photo:

Screenshot.

Moment of the robbery recorded on video.

Luxury vehicles are valued at $600,000.

On February 28, they were Stolen six cars of the Dodge Challenger brand in the city of Somerset, Kentucky, in the United States.

The vehicles that are valued at 600,000 dollars were stolen in less than 60 seconds, as reported WTVQ.

Adam Bryant, Dealership Managerassured that at least seven thieves stole the vehicles. These subjects entered through the back door of the garage to enter the showroom, while they were recorded by surveillance cameras.

Furthermore, he said that alarms activate after 60 secondsso the thieves were gone 20 seconds before they started ringing.

“They had some kind of idea how the security system worked,” he claimed.

It is known that up to now Five of the six cars have been recovered in counties near the city. However, the Police believe that it may have been completely lost.

They added that one of the men, who allegedly took part in the robbery, was captured and has several crimes charged against him in which there is theft of private property, evasion of the Police, reckless driving, among others.

